Dundee United will give fans’ groups the chance to air their gripes at a Tannadice summit next week.

The Tangerines have invited every recognised supporters’ organisation to a special meeting on Thursday week.

The move follows a call in the Tele last week from well-known fan and ArabTRUST board member, Mike Barile, for all the groups to present a united front in their opposition to the way the club is being run.

It’s understood moves were already afoot at United to bring the fans in and listen to their views.

ArabTRUST, the Federation of Dundee United Supporters’ Clubs, the United Business Club, United Ladies of Tannadice as well as the recently formed Fans United and the Dundee United Supporters Foundation will be invited.

Each can send two delegates to the meeting, which it’s believed will be chaired by associate United directors David Dorward and Colin Stewart.

It’s likely they will repeat last week’s call by chairman Stephen Thompson for Arabs to keep supporting their club, whatever their feelings on those at the very top are.

There has been some talk of a boycott of season tickets for next season, though to date none of the various groups have voiced any support for such a move.