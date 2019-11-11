Dundee United hitman Lawrence Shankland rumoured to be Nottingham Forest target

Dundee United hitman Lawrence Shankland looks set to be subject of a January bid from Nottingham Forest, according to reports.

The 24-year-old was a summer target for Forest before signing on at Tannadice and they look set to rekindle that interest in the winter window.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is understood to be looking to add another striker to his squad to compete with Lewis Grabban and the prolific Scotland cap Shanks fits the bill.

The English Championship promotion-chasing side are believed to have had Shankland watched in Friday’s 2-0 derby win over Dundee, in which he scored (see video above).

Shankland has netted 20 goals in as many games for club and country this season and a seven-figure bid could test the Terrors’ resolve as they bid for promotion to the Premiership.

