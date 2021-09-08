Dundee United hint that Benjamin Siegrist is back in training

Dundee United have hinted that goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is back in training.

A Twitter post by the club has got fans excited that the Swiss star will now soon be returning to Tam Courts’ first team.

When you spot someone going for the last sausage roll at the buffet 😧 #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/gidMvgS45w — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 8, 2021

Siegrist sustained a knee injury in the build-up to United’s clash with St Johnstone.

There had been speculation it was a season-ending one but Courts struck an optimistic tone the last time he spoke about the man who was the subject of much speculation during the transfer window.

Siegrist now faces a battle with Trevor Carson for the number one jersey.