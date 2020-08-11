Hibs in good spirits but wary ahead of Dundee United clash says boss Jack Ross

Hibs boss Jack Ross says his side head for Tannadice tonight in good spirits but remain wary of a Dundee United side who have started well.

The Hibees are perfect after wins over Kilmarnock and Livingston to kick off the campaign, while United are unbeaten following a draw with St Johnstone and Saturday’s 1-0 win at Motherwell.

It’s all set for an interesting battle for Premiership points and Edinburgh gaffer Ross is expecting it to be a tough one against Micky Mellon’s boys.

He has cause to think so, too. Last term, the Tangerines took Hibs to a Scottish Cup fourth-round replay after a 2-2 draw in Dundee.

Although they capital club won through at Easter Road in the end, Ross knows the Terrors are still a tricky prospect.

“When you look at the fixture list there’s never one where you think ‘that’s a good one for us’,” he said after his side’s 4-1 win at Livi.

“They are all tough matches but we will go there in good spirits and try to build on the early momentum.

“United have started their season unbeaten and Tannadice has been a tough stadium for me to go to as a manager.

“I’m sure it will be the same for us tonight but it’s nice to go there on the back of this victory.”

Former United transfer target Kevin Nisbet opened his Hibs account with a hat-trick in that victory in West Lothian and Ross has heaped praise on his striker.

Nisbet is expected to be a big threat to the Tangerines’ rearguard this evening after getting off the mark at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

“I’ve been really pleased with how Kevin has settled in,” he added of the 23-year-old former Dunfermline hitman.

“He’s made a big impression with everybody from the first time he trained with us. People were impressed with how good a player he was.

“He played well last week (against Kilmarnock) for me as well and played a big part in the first goal but because he didn’t score, some people judged him on that.

“So to score and then go on to get a hat-trick is brilliant for him.”