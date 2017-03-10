Dundee United and Hibs fans heading for tonight’s clash at Tannadice are being reminded to bring items for foodbank collections.

Taught by Muhammad and Dundee Foodbank will be accepting donations outside the stadium, which is expected to be one of the highest attended this season.

The two foodbanks previously told the Tele they hoped to capitalise on the big crowd.

Collection points for Arabs will be located outside the Eddie Thompson Stand and the George Fox Stand.

Hibees looking to submit a donation can do so outside the Jim McLean Fair Play Stand.

Non-perishable items, such as cereals, tinned food and soups, pasta, biscuits and UHT milk have been listed among the desired items.

A spokesman for Dundee United said the club were ‘delighted’ to get behind the initiative.

Rizwan Rafik, operations manager at Taught by Muhammad, said: “It is the first time we have come together with the Trussell Trust Foodbank for anything like this, but when United for All approached us about it, we thought it was a brilliant idea.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“It seems an excellent way to maximise our work and the number of collections we receive as well as raising awareness. Our primary aim is community engagement and coming together — and this fits in perfectly with that.”

Ken Linton, manager of the Dundee Foodbank, added: “This joint venture is a great opportunity for all of us but in particular the food banks.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“It shows the people of Dundee are all working for one cause regardless of your religion or anything else. If it goes well then I would hope it leads to an ongoing partnership, it seems like a perfect place to do it.”