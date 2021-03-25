Former Scotland and Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson believes Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is a better player than two of the frontmen who pipped him to a call-up.

Shankland was overlooked by national coach Steve Clarke for the current squad, while Hibs’ Kevin Nisbet and Lyndon Dykes of Queens Park Rangers did make it.

Ferguson, who was speaking on Open Goal’s Keeping the Ball on the Ground podcast, hasn’t seen new face Che Adams in action so didn’t comment on the Southampton man.

However, he does feel Shankland is a superior footballer to the other two.

The BBC pundit also thinks he knows why Clarke chose that duo ahead of the Tannadice frontman.

Playing style

Ferguson explained: “We are going to be backs to the wall at times.

“We have talked about (David) Turnbull (the Celtic midfielder) not being in the Scotland squad and sometimes it is not about what you can do with the ball when you have it but about what you do when you don’t have it.

“Scotland won’t have a lot of the ball so you are going to have to work your backside off.

“When we do get it, sometimes it will be hit up the channels.

“That is why I think Nisbet is in instead of Shankland.

“Shankland, for me, is a better football player.

Not from there…😱 Lawrence Shankland scored this stunner for Dundee United from just-past the half-way line in their 2-2 draw with St Johnstone at Tannadice! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/UvydMSAd5k — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 12, 2021

“I don’t know about the other boy (Adams) but he (Shankland) is better than the other two football-wise.

“He is a wee bit more classy, links the play and all that sort of stuff

“But I think Steve Clarke recognises we are going to have to play a certain style, a certain way, and these guys fit the bill.”