Dundee United held to a draw by St Johnstone as Premiership football returns to Tannadice

Dundee United and St Johnstone claimed a point apiece in an entertaining opening Premiership clash at Tannadice.

United raised the Championship flag before kick off and went ahead from the penalty spot six minutes in.

Referee Kevin Clancy penalised Saints’ Liam Craig for blocking a Liam Smith effort with his arm, leaving Nicky Clark to lash the Tangerines into the lead from 12 yards.

United were the slicker side in the first half and racked up chances to extend their lead through the lively Jamie Robson, Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes.

Saints’ task appeared to get tougher in first half time added on when Michael O’Halloran was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Calum Butcher, having earlier been booked for a crunching tackle on Pawlett.

But, having failed to trouble United keeper Benjamin Siegrist in the first 45, the Perth side found a foothold after the break.

Liam Craig equalised 10 minutes into the second half after the Tangerines’ Mark Connolly fluffed a clearance into the middle of his own box, leaving the Saints midfielder to lash a powerful volley past United’s helpless keeper.

In the aftermath, both sides enjoyed spells of superiority.

But in the end, neither could find a winner, leaving the Tayside twosome to share the opening day spoils.