Dundee United set to appoint ex-Hearts boss and former Dundee ace Stevie Frail as assistant manager to Micky Mellon

Former Hearts boss Stevie Frail is on the verge of being appointed as Micky Mellon’s Dundee United No2.

Frail – whose playing career began at Dens Park with rivals Dundee – will be named Tangerines assistant manager before the end of the week.

He is a former Tranmere Rovers team-mate of United boss Mellon.

The 50-year-old has left his role as Northern Ireland’s U-17s and U-19s coach, which he has held for four and a half years, to take up the Tangerines position.

Senior national team boss Ian Baraclough said: “I’m delighted for Stephen to get this opportunity.

“He has been a real asset for the development of our underage groups and the association as a whole.

“He joined on my first trip as the U-21s manager to Estonia and was a huge help to me during that period.

“He has been an asset from day one and we wish him every success in this new and exciting role”

Frail managed the Jambos during the Vladimir Romanov era, taking the reins in 2007/08 before being dismissed by the controversial businessman.

He became a development coach at Celtic in 2009, spending six years at Lennoxtown until his departure.

Frail has also worked as a scout for Bolton Wanderers.

With United coaches Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest leaving in the wake of Robbie Neilson’s move to Hearts, new gaffer Mellon has been assisted by head of player pathway Brian Grant and Tannadice legend Dave Bowman, now player transition coach.