Dundee United head coach Tam Courts praises ‘raw talent’ Logan Chalmers after handing kid No 11 shirt

What’s in a number? When it comes to young star Logan Chalmers, Dundee United boss Thomas Courts suggests there’s a lot.

The United winger has been handed the No 11 jersey for the coming season after wearing 15 last term.

Is 11 the personal preference of Chalmers? Perhaps.

However, if Courts is to be believed, the 21-year-old wide man has been given a new shirt as a ‘signal of intent’ for the campaign ahead.

Chalmers is highly thought of at Tannadice and it is clear the Tangerines are backing the “raw talent” to deliver on the Premiership stage when action returns on August 1.

‘He excites the fans and he excites me’

“He is a Scotland U/21 international and has been at the club for a number of years,” Courts said.

“He excites the fans and he excites me. There is a lot of competition in that area of the field.

“I just thought it was a good opportunity to show a signal of intent towards Logan.

“Naturally, wide or attacking players like to feel an important part of the team and the shirt number will certainly help.

“He is an exciting talent and I am looking forward to working with him.

“There is also loads to develop and work on but Logan knows that as well.

“The good thing is we all know what Logan is capable of and he is a real, raw talent and it is up to him how he wants to refine his play, but he is definitely an exciting prospect.”

Sporle gives United different options

In terms of the competition Courts mentions, the new Terrors head coach is looking to Argentine Adrian Sporle.

The 25-year-old, who scored four goals last season, is a real danger in the wide areas.

Comfortable on the left of defence, midfield or in attack, Courts loves Sporle’s flexibility.

He continued: “He is somebody I rate highly and I am looking forward to working with him.

“I like to build squads that can be versatile and Adrian falls into that category.

“We signed him as left-back but he can play as a wing-back, midfielder or even as an inside forward.

“He brings versatility and that is something that appeals to me.”

Knockout stage target for Terrors

Before United’s wide men get a chance to impress in the top flight once more, they must first navigate their Premier Sports Cup group.

Their Group B campaign begins with a trip to Courts’ former club Kelty Hearts on Friday night and the Tannadice gaffer insists they must be targeting progress into the knockout stages.

“It has to be the first ambition for a club our size to get out of the group,” he added.

“We will treat everyone with respect but we also have to recognise that this isn’t a cup we have progressed in over the last three years.

“It has to be a priority because you only have to look at what some of the other clubs have done with cup runs.

“I feel with a club the size of Dundee United we should be doing that as well.

“What is difficult at this stage is that it is still very early in the season and you are still trying to blend your preparations with competitive fixtures to satisfy what you want to achieve as a group.

“I feel we have set ourselves up to come into these games fit, fresh and ready to attack the challenges.”