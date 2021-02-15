Dundee United have appealed against straight red card shown to Peter Pawlett during win over Livingston

Dundee United have appealed against the red card shown to midfielder Peter Pawlett at Tannadice on Saturday.

Pawlett was sent packing by referee Nick Walsh for a challenge on Livingston’s Jason Holt after 31 minutes of the Tangerines’ 3-0 win.

United manager Micky Mellon and sporting director Tony Asghar have both looked at the incident on video and the decision has been taken to try to get the straight red overturned.

Livi have also appealed against the ordering-off of their player Jack Fitzwater in the same game.