Dundee United hand US college kid chance to earn Tannadice deal

As their hunt to strengthen the squad before the transfer window closes next week, Dundee United have handed a trial to another striker.

The latest arrival is Mason Robertson, son of former Aberdeen, Rangers and Scotland full-back David.

The 22-year-old emerged through college football in the USA, where his father used to coach but is now seeking to break into the professional ranks on this side of the Atlantic.

As a teenager, he turned down the chance of a deal in the English Championship to continue playing and studying in America.

His track record over there is good and United are happy to give him the chance to show he can make the step up to full-time football here.

Meanwhile, it’s hoped defender Lewis Toshney will be back in contention for a starting place at Dunfermline this weekend.

The full-back was benched for Saturday’s Scottish Cup defeat at Ross County because of continuing problems with a broken toe.

Toshney suffered the break in the draw at former club Raith Rovers a month ago, when he also picked up a red card.

Initially it was believe the injury was a badly bruised toe but, when the swelling died down, a fracture was detected.

And he did return to the side in the 3-0 defeat at Hibs at the beginning of this month and also played in the Tannadice draw with Queen of the South 10 days ago.

He’s continued to suffer pain, however, and the decision was taken at the weekend to give him a break, though he was among the substitutes.

“We had to rest it because it hasn’t improved as we expected. We’ll see how he does through the week but, hopefully, he’ll be OK for Saturday,” said boss Ray McKinnon.

An encouraging sign was that although Toshney did not play up in Dingwall, along with the other unused subs he did complete a short training session after the final whistle.

And while there’s been discomfort when kicking the ball and tackling, the damaged toe has not prevented him running.

Fellow right-back Frank van der Struijk did come through his weekend return after a nine week absence because of a torn calf muscle, unscathed.

United’s younger players will see Development League action tomorrow against Motherwell at Forfar’s Station Park (KO 2pm).