Former Manchester City kid Wato Kuate turned out for Dundee United this afternoon when they faced Hibs in a Development League game at Forfar’s Station Park.

The 21-year-old has been on trail with the Tangerines this week and manager Ray McKinnon admitted he’s been impressed.

“He’s a big unit and looks a fit lad. We’ve looked at a lot of trialists and he’s one who has looked very good,” said Ray.

“Training is one thing, though, and a game situation is another and that’s why we put him in against Hibs.”

Ray brought the Cameroon-born midfielder, who has a Portuguese passport, over with next season in mind, but because he is a free agent he has the option of signing him up now and using him at first team level for the remainder of this season.

After his time in the Manchester City youth set up, Kuate had a spell in Turkish football with Akhisar Belediyespor before moving to Greece and Asteras Tripoli.