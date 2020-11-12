Dundee United keeper Deniz Mehmet keeping close eye on events in Peterhead as Betfred Cup fate is decided

Dundee United penalty shootout hero Deniz Mehmet will be paying close attention to events in Peterhead in the hope of getting more game time.

The Tangerines’ goalkeeper was in great form at McDiarmid Park on Tuesday night, helping his side earn the Betfred Cup bonus point after a goalless draw against St Johnstone.

The English-born Turk has been involved in all the Tannadice club’s cup-ties this season, while Benjamin Siegrist has retained his first-choice role in the league.

Deniz and his teammates now sit top of Group C but they have completed their four fixtures, while second-placed Peterhead (just behind on goal difference) and third-placed Saints (a point adrift of the other two) go head to head at Balmoor Stadium in their final game on Saturday.

“I was really happy to get the clean sheet but disappointed not to get the three points because we knew that would have really helped our chances of qualifying,” said Deniz.

“The penalties were well taken by the lads, though, and it was still an important result for us.

“We were sitting there in the changing room afterwards eyeing up the fixtures and seeing what needs to happen to make it go our way.

“So we will just have to keep an eye on it all this weekend and wait and see how it goes.”

Deniz’s fine evening threatened to be spoiled by a bizarre spotkick from former United man Craig Conway, which was saved by the goalie but then spun back and crawled over the line.

It didn’t worry Deniz, who said: “It’s more common than you’d think, just because the player is hitting it from 12 yards and trying to get something on it.

“Then when you get contact on the ball it can come back at you.”

He could rightly be pleased with his display against the Perth men and Deniz remains determined to keep working away in the hope of catching manager Micky Mellon’s attention.

He added: “I had not played for a while and we seemed to get all the cup fixtures out in one go before this.

“I think I had three games in one week so it was a bit of a stint waiting for this last match.

“I am just going out there and trying to do the basics right, hoping to play as good a game as I possibly can.

“We have good depth in our squad so can chop and change if need be.

“When we come to the cup matches they are more for guys like myself, who haven’t been playing week in, week out, to get the match fitness in.

“The boys who maybe haven’t been involved as much as they would like have all stepped in and done really well.

“They can hold their heads up high.”

The 90 minutes saw United claim their fourth stalemate in five matches but Deniz is confident things will start happening in attack.

He said: “It has been going on like that (in defence) for four or five weeks maybe.

“We have been pretty solid and really tightened up at the back.

“We have minimalised the chances teams are getting against us.

“The more we can stop the opposition getting opportunities the more chances we will have of going up the other end and scoring, even though it was a bit of a stalemate against St Johnstone.

“That is going to come because of the players we have in our team.

“If we keep them out at one end then we will get goals if we can stay focused. Keep it tight at the back then the strikers will do the other bit.”