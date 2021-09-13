Dundee United goalkeeper crashed into army truck on Fife road during journey to training

A Dundee United starlet’s drive to training ended in disaster after crashing into a 15-tonne army truck on a busy Fife road.

Jack Newman, 19, overtook a car containing off-duty police officers and a bus, before colliding with an army support vehicle on the A919 St Michaels to Leuchars road last year.

Only the wing mirror of Newman’s white Audi was damaged in the incident, which happened as the teenager was on his way to training with the Tannadice side.