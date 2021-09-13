News / Court Dundee United goalkeeper crashed into army truck on Fife road during journey to training By Ciaran Shanks September 13, 2021, 12:11 pm Updated: September 13, 2021, 12:56 pm Dundee United's Jack Newman pled guilty to dangerous driving. A Dundee United starlet’s drive to training ended in disaster after crashing into a 15-tonne army truck on a busy Fife road. Jack Newman, 19, overtook a car containing off-duty police officers and a bus, before colliding with an army support vehicle on the A919 St Michaels to Leuchars road last year. Only the wing mirror of Newman’s white Audi was damaged in the incident, which happened as the teenager was on his way to training with the Tannadice side. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe