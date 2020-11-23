Dundee United goal hero Nicky Clark believes comeback against Hamilton provides proof of team’s togetherness

Dundee United frontman Nicky Clark believes the Tangerines’ comeback against Hamilton was a sign of how close they are as a team.

United had been the better side in a scrappy game until bottom-placed Accies scored through Ross Callaghan’s header after 65 minutes at Tannadice on Saturday.

Given the lack of goals from Micky Mellon’s men – they had scored just three times in their previous seven fixtures – you worried for them when that one went in.

However, Clark stepped up, just as he has done a few times this season, to rescue them with strikes on 76 and 80 minutes.

He felt their bouncebackability was proof of how united United, who are still going through wage-cut negotiations, remain as a set of players.

He said: “I am delighted and it was a massive game for us.

“We were obviously 1-0 down and I think we showed the spirit we’ve got within the group to turn the game around and get the three points.

“The togetherness in the squad is incredible.

“We definitely wanted to go on and win after I got the equaliser.

“We were really disappointed to have lost the goal and determined to come back and show what we are all about.

“I scored to get it level and then we kicked on from there.”

Goals well crafted

Clark’s counters were well crafted, to say the least.

Firstly, a terrific threaded pass from Marc McNulty sent Liam Smith away up the right and he cut back perfectly for Clark.

Then, McNulty cushioned a header down into Clark’s path and the ball bounced up perfectly for him to half-volley home.

Clark said: “I thought the first one was a great goal.

“There were a few passes before it got to me. It was a great ball from Sparky (McNulty) and an excellent run from Liam.

“He did really well to pick me out and I didn’t need to shout for it or anything like that. He just had a wee glance and saw me. He cut it back and I provided a good finish.

“That gave us the lift we needed and obviously we then got the second.

“It was Sparky’s header down to me it was quality from him.

“You see the clubs he has been at and he has a couple of Scotland caps as well.

“He has brought a lot to the side, his link-up play is great and he gets in behind the defence.

“As you saw with the pass for the first goal and knock-down for the second, he contributed a lot.”

Clark was then asked in jest if he was bothered that clubmates Lawrence Shankland and Marc McNulty were the ones with the Scotland caps while he is the player out of the trio who is hitting the back of the net for United at the moment.

He replied: “If I keep scoring goals then I’m happy with that!”

Penalty puzzle

United could have lost their lead when Accies were given a somewhat dubious penalty for an alleged handball against Jamie Robson.

Clark was one of several people inside Tannadice mystified by the referee Craig Napier’s decision and it was a relief when Callachan blasted the kick over the bar.

Clark said: “I actually still don’t know why he gave it, the referee.

“It happens in football but we had done so well to get back into the game.

“A decision like that then goes against us and it gives them a great opportunity to get level again. Unfortunately for him, he put it over the bar.

“I was just delighted that we got the three points.”