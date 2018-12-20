Dundee United given fitness boost for Falkirk on Saturday

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson expects to have his usual squad to pick from when Falkirk visit on Saturday.

The pool was hit by a sickness bug before Saturday’s trip to Inverness and the draw in the Highlands saw a couple of players pick up knocks.

By yesterday, however, those affected were all back training normally, meaning only Deniz Mehmet and Lewis Toshney will be on the sidelines at the weekend.

“We had a couple of wee bugs towards the end of last week before the game, Paul McMullan came out, Sam Stanton wasn’t great, Billy King as well, but they managed to get through the game,” said Robbie.

“The ones that were ill had a couple of days off to recover but everyone was back in yesterday and ready to go.

“There were a couple of wee niggles from the game. Fraser Fyvie came off with a tight hamstring and Billy King had a sore knee, but they’ve all trained, so we are fine.”

With the transfer window in January imminent, Robbie has been doing his homework on possible targets.

And whether or not the awaited takeover by new American owners is completed, the manager knows he has funds available.

He said: “I know what I’d like to get in. I’m not going to go out and go crazy and bring loads in, I don’t need it.

“I think we need a defensive midfield player, someone who gives us a little more options in there. We could probably do with one more attacking player and then from there it will be about what’s available.

“It’s dependant on what happens with what’s going on in the background.

“There will be money available whether things progress or not.”