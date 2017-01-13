Away fixtures for both Dundee and United have been moved, the SPFL has today announced.

United’s trip to the Fakirk Stadium has been brought forward a day to Tuesday February 28 with a 7.45pm kick off.

The reason behind the move was a request by both clubs.

The Tangerines’s trip to Ayr United on Saturday April 15 has also changed time. The game will now be broadcast on BBC Alba and will kick off at 5.15pm.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s midweek trip up north to Ross County has been brought forward to Tuesday April 4, with a 7.45pm.

Again, the SPFL state a request by both Premiership clubs as a reason for the move.

The fixture amendments are the second such changes to have been announced in a week.