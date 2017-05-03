Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon is backing his side to be a “force to be reckoned with in the play-offs” if they can start putting away their chances.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Dumbarton saw the Tangerines miss an opportunity to leapfrog Falkirk and into second place with just one league fixture remaining.

However, missing a host of first-half chances came back to haunt them as they almost came away with nothing against the Sons, trailing 2-1 until Thomas Mikkelsen’s 79th-minute leveller.

The result means United still trail Falkirk by a point heading into the final day, and Ray knows what his side have to do against Morton on Saturday.

“If we can keep that performance up and get people back fit and keep creating these chances, maybe convert a few of them next week or going into the play-offs, then we will have a right good shout at this,” he added.

“We just need to go down there and try and win the game and after that we will address the situation.

“If we can continue creating those kind of opportunities, and if we can take some of those opportunities, then we will be a real force to be reckoned with in the play-offs.”

Meanwhile, former United striker Fran Sandaza is backing the Tangerines to shine in the play-offs.

Sandaza, currently chasing promotion to Spain’s La Liga with Girona, said: “I wish Dundee United all the best. I was so sad when they were relegated from the Premiership but, hopefully, that they can get back up.

“I still have a lot of friends in Dundee and United are a great club. They deserve to be in the top division and I wish them every success in the play-offs.

“The perfect thing for me would be to get to La Liga with Girona and for United to get up too.”