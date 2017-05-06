Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon doesn’t plan to be kept up to date with what’s happening to Championship rivals Falkirk — so long as his team are winning.

To finish second and avoid a play-off quarter-final next week, the Tangerines need to win their final game at Morton and hope the Bairns drop something at Dumbarton.

That means fans will be connecting to the internet via their smart phones to keep up with the score just over the Clyde.

And Ray himself will make provision to know what’s going on elsewhere, even if he hopes not to make use of it.

“If we’re winning, that’s all that I’ll be concerning myself with,” he said.

“If that’s the case, we’ll come off at the end knowing we’d done all we could and find out then how Falkirk have done where we’ve finished.

“But if we’re drawing, for example, I’ll need to know how Falkirk are doing.

“If they’re not winning it might see me throw extra bodies up in search of the win.

“Hopefully, it won’t come to that and we take the three points.”

United will be minus suspended pair William Edjenguele and Simon Murray, though both will be available for the next game, whether that’s at Morton on Tuesday or at home in the play-off semi-final first leg a week later.

Centre-half Mark Durnan is set to play despite being a booking away from a ban that would see him miss out on play-off action.

With Edjenguele already out, the gaffer feels he has no option but to play his other regular centre-half.

“We know the situation and Mark knows he cannot afford a booking, but he has to play.”