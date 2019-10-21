Dundee United gaffer Robbie says sorry to travelling fans after Queens mauling

Manager Robbie Neilson apologised to the Dundee United travelling support after their 4-0 mauling at the hands of Queen of the South.

A sizeable away following of 726 Arabs made the long trip to Dumfries on Saturday expecting their side to quickly put the recent defeat at Alloa behind them.

However, they saw much worse from the Tangerines at Palmerston as weak defending combined with toothless attacking produced one of the worst results of Neilson’s tenure.

A simple tap-in at the back post for Queens dangerman Stephen Dobbie saw the away side fall behind before former Dundee defender Kevin Holt made it 2-0 after 28 minutes.

There may have been at least the beginnings of a comeback in the second half had Louis Appere not fired wide with the goal at his mercy shortly after the break.

That miss was compounded on 70 minutes as Dobbie stroked home his second before Michael Paton pounced on Benjamin Siegrist’s parry to complete the scoring for the home side.

Robbie said: “We are all disappointed that we brought another big support down but didn’t perform.

“It was miles off where we need to be and want to be.

“You lose two poor goals from set-plays and it is always going to be uphill from there.

“We created some good chances in the game but didn’t take them.

“So if you are going to give away poor goals and not take opportunities when they come then you are going to lose football matches.

“We spoke about it with the players.

“Gone are the days when you start chucking things about left, right and centre so we talked about it.

“We agreed to a man – players and staff – that we weren’t at it.”

Dundee United’s best two chances fell to young striker Appere but his manager was reluctant to place blame anywhere other than at the full team.

He added: “I wouldn’t single anyone out and there were other chances in the game for us.

“We had set-plays and there were opportunities to play that final pass but didn’t take them.

“As a collective, we didn’t defend well enough and we didn’t attack well enough. If you combine those two things together then you get what you get from the game.”

Despite the defeat, United remain top of the table thanks to Ayr’s defeat to Dunfermline and Inverness drawing at home to Alloa.

Queens, meanwhile, moved up into the play-offs spots with the victory.

Doonhamers boss Allan Johnston said: “We are now turning performances into results and we are showing we can compete with the best teams in the division.

“Dobbie was superb, he has been unfortunate so far this season, but it was only a matter of time before he got back scoring.”