Dundee United gaffer Robbie delighted as Tangerines go nine points clear

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has hailed his side after they took the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points.

United stretched the gap to Ayr United at the top of the Championship with a 3-0 win over Queen of the South at Tannadice on Saturday.

And, on a day when only Arbroath and Morton were in action as they enter a free week, Robbie knows the extra importance of the three points for his side.

© SNS

“I was pleased with it,” he said.

“I thought we started the game really well and got the first goal. You really want to get that second goal and we did just before half-time.

“I was pleased with them. We played Paul McMullan and Sam Stanton on the opposite side just to try to play in the pocket and I thought the two of them did it really well for us.

“Playing the two of them inside a wee bit gives us more numbers in the middle area. I felt that would be important because the two full-backs are good at dealing with people down the line, especially Holt.

“We thought we’d try to play them in the pocket and it worked well, especially with McMullan coming in onto his right foot. I thought he did really well.

© SNS

“Louis Appere worked the line really well as well. I just hoped he’d get a goal, it wasn’t to be but it was a good performance.

“We knew it was an opportunity for us to get three points when a number of teams weren’t playing in the league to try to extend that lead.”

First-half strikes from McMullan and Clark and one just after half-time from Sam Stanton helped the Tangerines enact revenge on Queen of the South for last month’s 4-0 defeat in Dumfries.

As much as Robbie was delighted with the payback, he knows they have to find a way to win down there when they return in the new year.

Asked if it was revenge for their heavy loss to the Doonhamers, he added: “It certainly was but it’s a different game when you play down there compared to up here.

“It’s two totally different surfaces and we need to find a way to win down there.

“We were comfortable on Saturday on the grass, zipping it about, but it’s a different story when you go down to Queens.”