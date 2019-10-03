Dundee United gaffer Neilson says Shankland is going nowhere – except Russia

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson says star striker Lawrence Shankland is going nowhere soon – apart from Russia, that is.

Thirteen goals in the Championship and 15 in all competitions has earned the 24-year-old a call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad to face the Russians and San Marino next week.

If other sides weren’t already interested in Shankland because of his goal record, an international cap would only heighten the player’s attractiveness to other clubs.

Robbie, though, says United are in a good place and have absolutely no plans to let their prize asset go.

The manager said: “There is not any pressure on us to sell Lawrence.

“He signed a three year contract, which is great for us. He is scoring goals for us and has got international recognition and we won’t be looking to do anything until at least the summer.

“I have spoken to Lawrence and, to get where he wants to get to, he also needs to do it in the top-flight as well.

“He is proven in the Championship but it is a big step to go up and do it again in the top-flight but we hope we can give him the platform to prove himself there.

“We have a number of good players but it is like anything, if you have a good team people will be interested in our players.

“One of the reasons we signed Lawrence was because he would be an asset for us.”

Neilson does accept, however, hanging on to Shankland long-term might be more tricky – but the club are more than prepared for that.

He added: “Tony Asghar, the sporting director, deals with the owners more than me but they are here to develop the football club and also to make money, there is no denying that and they have said that from the start.

“Whether that comes from the academy, buying players and developing them and selling them on then we know that is going to be the way forward and the way Scottish football clubs make money.

“We need to keep developing players like Lawrence and enjoy them as long as they are here and after that what will be will be.”

Shankland will join up with Scotland next week ahead of next Thursday’s clash in Moscow before they host San Marino next Sunday.