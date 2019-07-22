Dundee United gaffer Neilson looks set to allow fringe men to leave Tannadice

Squad men Rachid Bouhenna and Callum Booth look to be on their way out at Dundee United.

French-Algerian Bouhenna is wanted by old boss Csaba Laszlo at his new Romanian club Sepsi Sfantu.

And Saudi Arabias Abha are also keen on the 28-year-old, who can play in both defence and midfield.

United have indicated should he want to move on, and an acceptable price is agreed, they will allow him to go.

Bouhenna has played 31 times in his year at United but right now looks to be no more than cover for both the centre-back and midfield positions.

Left-back Booth’s future has been in doubt since Argentine left-back Adrian Sporle arrived in the summer.

And boss Robbie Neilson has said he sees the competition for that side of defence being between Sporle and Jamie Robson.

The 28-year-old has not appeared in any of the Betfred Cup games so far and the Tangerines appreciate, at this stage of his career, the former Partick and Hibs man needs first-team football.