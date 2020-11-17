Dundee United gaffer Micky Mellon says boss at car giant contacted him to say he was Tangerines fan after he name-checked firm

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has been contacted by Toyota after name-checking the company in an interview.

The Tannadice boss is bringing out a new book called The First 100 Days: Lessons in Leadership from the Football Bosses.

When chatting last month about his venture – which includes contributions from coaching aristocracy such as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola – Mellon told the BBC he had been inspired in his coaching by the business model adopted by the Japanese car makers.

Now they have been back in touch and it appears there is a United supporter lurking in the management team of Toyota Manufacturing UK headquarters in Derby.

Mellon, speaking on DUTV, said: “When I was telling people about the book I mentioned that when I did my coaching pro licence I did a study on Toyota.

“I had found out from a friend of mine about its history, leadership principles and how it had been successful.

“Its workforce work to a set of principles called Kaizen (part philosophy, part action plan).

“It involves continual learning and if Toyota were a football club it would be fantastic.

“I told the press in an interview about it. I said I was using lessons learned from Kaizen at Dundee United and I got contact from Toyota.

“I believe a United fan works there down at their HQ in Derby so I am going to have a good chat with him.

“For there to be a supporter in the management down there made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. It seems too good to be true.”