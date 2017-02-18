Dundee United gaffer Ray McKinnon will make changes for this evening’s Challenge Cup semi-final at Queen of the South — for a variety of reasons.

Ray admits the “horror show” as the Tangerines lost in the league at Falkirk last week could cost some players their places.

He’ll also have to make a couple of alterations because of the injuries suffered by Lewis Toshney and Blair Spittal against the Bairns.

And while he’s desperate to reach his first final in charge of United, he is also considering giving a couple of the squad who’ve not had much game time recently a run out.

“I haven’t decided on my team yet or which way I’m going to go,” he said.

“William Edjenguele is back in the squad after his ban and Cammy Bell has a chance of being fit, so that will increase the options.

“But Tosher and Spitts are definitely out and will be for a while.

“We’re probably talking about a month for Lewis, and Blair will be longer.

“There’s no break in his foot but he’s torn his ankle ligaments and it’s bad.

“He still can walk on the foot but it’ll probably be six to eight weeks before he’s back.

“So that’s a couple of changes I will have to make and I will look at others.

“I might use a couple of fringe players but this is a semi-final and we want to win it.”

Whatever his line-up, it’s been stressed to the entire squad the Falkirk display was unacceptable.

But Ray has also pointed out his men have had plenty good days.

“It’s about balance and we can’t ignore what happened last week.

“But I don’t forget either that these players have done well for me.”