Dundee United gaffer and striker win manager and player of the month awards

Dundee United’s flying start to the Championship campaign has earned manager Robbie Neilson and star striker Lawrence Shankland the SPFL Manager and Player of the Month awards.

The Tangerines have won all four of their opening league fixtures and topped off their August run with a 6-2 thumping of rivals Dundee at Tannadice.

That followed wins over Inverness, Partick and Dunfermline making boss Neilson an easy pick for the SPFL.

In those four games, Shankland found the net eight times including a spectacular quadruple in his league debut at home to Caley Thistle (see video above) earning him his second Championship Player of the Month gong.