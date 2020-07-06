Dundee United’s Premiership fixtures in full revealed including 2020/21 opener, TV games and Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen matches

Dundee United’s top-flight return kicks off on August 1 at home to Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

The Scottish Premiership fixtures, released this morning, also revealed the Tangerines’ first live TV game will take place ten days later at Tannadice against Hibs.

Nearly two weeks later United – on the verge of appointing Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon as Robbie Neilson’s replacement – are back on Sky Sports as they host champions Celtic.

A trip to Ibrox to face Rangers is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, while Aberdeen will visit the City of Discovery on Saturday, October 17.

DUNDEE UNITED’S PREMIERSHIP FIXTURES

1 Saturday 8/1/2020 15:00 St. Johnstone H

2 Saturday 8/8/2020 15:00 Motherwell A

3 Tuesday 8/11/2020 18:00 Hibernian H (Sky Sports)

4 Saturday 8/15/2020 15:00 Ross County A

5 Saturday 8/22/2020 17:30 Celtic H (Sky Sports)

6 Saturday 8/29/2020 15:00 Kilmarnock A

7 Saturday 9/12/2020 15:00 Rangers A

8 Saturday 9/19/2020 15:00 St. Mirren H

9 Saturday 9/26/2020 15:00 Hamilton Academical A

10 Friday 10/2/2020 19:45 Livingston H

11 Saturday 10/17/2020 15:00 Aberdeen H

12 Saturday 10/24/2020 15:00 St. Johnstone A

13 Saturday 10/31/2020 15:00 Ross County H

14 Friday 11/6/2020 19:45 St. Mirren A

15 Saturday 11/21/2020 15:00 Hamilton Academical H

16 Saturday 12/5/2020 15:00 Livingston A

17 Saturday 12/12/2020 15:00 Rangers H

18 Saturday 12/19/2020 15:00 Hibernian A

19 Wednesday 12/23/2020 19:45 Kilmarnock H

20 Saturday 12/26/2020 15:00 Motherwell H

21 Wednesday 12/30/2020 19:45 Celtic A

22 Saturday 1/2/2021 15:00 Aberdeen A

23 Saturday 1/9/2021 15:00 St. Johnstone H

24 Saturday 1/16/2021 15:00 Hamilton Academical A

25 Saturday 1/23/2021 15:00 Hibernian H

26 Wednesday 1/27/2021 19:45 St. Mirren H

27 Wednesday 2/3/2021 19:45 Motherwell A

28 Saturday 2/6/2021 15:00 Ross County A

29 Saturday 2/13/2021 15:00 Livingston H

30 Saturday 2/27/2021 15:00 Kilmarnock A

31 Saturday 3/6/2021 15:00 Celtic H

32 Saturday 3/20/2021 15:00 Aberdeen H

33 Saturday 4/3/2021 15:00 Rangers

Premiership split

34 Saturday 4/17/2021

35 Saturday 4/24/2021

36 Saturday 5/1/2021

37 Wednesday 5/12/2021

38 Saturday 5/15/2021