How many points can Dundee United pick up from six formidable festive fixtures as advent spells a busy calendar for Micky Mellon’s men?

The beginning of advent this week brought sweet treats for children (and adults) each morning as cardboard doors and tin foil wrappers were ripped open across the country.

The calendar in Dundee United boss Micky Mellon’s office will look a little different, however, with the Tangerines facing up to six formidable festive fixtures this month.

Will it be famine or feast for United? Likely somewhere in between as they look to build on a strong start to their first season back in the top flight since Championship promotion.

The Terrors currently lie fifth in the Premiership standings and will be hoping to hold on to that top-six spot going into the new year.

Tele Sport assesses what lies in store for United in December as they look to do just that.

Saturday December 5 – Livingston (A)

A trip to managerless Livi this weekend provides a delicious offering for a Tangerines side hoping to build on a 2-1 win over Hamilton a fortnight ago and extend their seven-match unbeaten run.

Following Gary Holt’s surprise departure last week and a run of five games without a win in the league, the West Lothian outfit could be vulnerable.

However, under the guidance of No 2 Davie Martindale, there were no signs of weakness as the Lions thrashed Ayr 4-0 in the Betfred Cup on Saturday.

Their last win in the league was against United back in October but Terrors gaffer Mellon has refined his side since then.

They look a different animal and, if they can find their scoring touch again, should win through.

Verdict: Three points.

Sunday December 13 – Rangers (H)

Steven Gerrard’s Gers are absolutely purring right now as they seek their first league title in a decade and bid to stop Old Firm rivals Celtic’s 10-in-a-row.

Unbeaten, 11 points clear at the top of the Premiership, while scoring goals for fun and not letting many in at the other end, it will be a tough ask for United to get anything from this one.

However, with a stoic defence and home advantage, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility for the Terrors to frustrate the league leaders like they did the champions back in August.

We all know what happened that day, though, as the Hoops scored late to take all three points.

Unfortunately, I can see it being a very similar story for United against their Glasgow neighbours – a well-fought but ultimately fruitless battle.

Verdict: No points.

Saturday December 19 – Hibs (A)

The Hibees are another side who have impressed this season with their attacking play and early pace-setting form.

However, things have tailed off a little for Jack Ross’ men in recent weeks, without a win in their last three league matches, but they still possess quality United should be wary of.

In Kevin Nisbet, they have the league’s second top scorer, trickery and guile from the likes of Martin Boyle and Jamie Murphy and a safe pair of hands between the sticks in Ofir Marciano.

For all they demand respect, the Edinburgh side sit just six points and one place ahead of the Terrors in the table, as things stand.

If United can go to Easter Road with confidence and continued good form behind them, it could take their campaign assessment so far from good to great.

Home hasn’t necessarily been a happy hunting ground for the Hibees this term either, with four draws and a defeat from their seven matches. The Tangerines can take something from this one.

Verdict: One point.

Wednesday December 23 – Kilmarnock (H)

The 4-0 defeat in Ayrshire back in August will go down as the low point of United’s season so far.

It’s a result the players will be eager to put right and give themselves and the fans an early Christmas present.

They dominated Killie at Rugby Park in the summer but silly individual errors cost the Tangerines on the day.

Thankfully, those kind of mistakes are no longer associated with a team that’s screwed the nut in recent times.

The defence is standing firm, Nicky Clark is taking his chances while Marc McNulty and Lawrence Shankland will be hoping to join him.

Going up against a mid-table rival on home soil and under the floodlights, United should need no further motivation to win this one.

Verdict: Three points.

Saturday December 26 – Motherwell (H)

Boxing Day brings the Steelmen to town as Stephen Robinson pits his wits against Mellon and his men.

Neither side are particularly potent in front of goal but, after a dreadful start to the campaign, the ’Well have found their feet in recent times.

Tony Watt and Mark O’Hara are key for Robinson’s side going forward, while Scotland centre-half Declan Gallagher won’t give United’s frontline an inch.

The Lanarkshire side are another who’ll have aspirations of making the top six and will come to Tannadice for what will, no doubt, be an even contest.

At Fir Park back in August, United ran out deserved 1-0 winners and should have enough to edge Motherwell, not what they once were, out again.

Verdict: Three points.

Wednesday December 30 – Celtic (A)

Who knows what the situation will be at Parkhead at the turn of the year as boss Neil Lennon’s future hangs in the balance.

What is for certain, though, is a trip to the East End of Glasgow is always daunting with the players they possess.

Arguably, however, it’s a good time for United to play the champions, with the Hoops having won just twice in their last 10 games in all competitions after being dumped out of Europe and the Betfred Cup.

The night-time clash will also represent Celtic’s eighth game of the month and comes just before the second Old Firm derby of the season on January 2.

The picture will likely be very different, though, as the Celts focus fully on the Premiership, with the Scottish Cup Final out of the way, and cutting Rangers’ lead at the top.

There’s just too much riding on this for Celtic and I expect they’ll show up on the night.

Verdict: No points.

Total: 10 points.