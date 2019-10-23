Dundee United feeling good after clearing air

Robbie Neilson insists his players understand the pressures of playing for Dundee United after holding two de-briefs in the aftermath of the 4-0 Queen of the South defeat.

Boss Robbie spoke to his men directly after last Saturday’s mauling in Dumfries and in training at St Andrews on Monday.

After the talks he is confident his side understand the spotlight they are under can only lift with wins, starting when Dunfermline come to Tannadice on Saturday.

“The players accept it. It’s just part and parcel of being a player here – that’s it,” Robbie said.

“You lose a couple of games and that’s going to come.

“You win a couple of games and it’s right as rain again and everyone’s happy.

“It’s just the nature of football and the nature of life, everything’s instant, instant, instant.

“We spoke right after the game and had a good meeting on Monday about the external noise that comes when you lose a couple of games and you’re at a bigger club.

© SNS

“You have to deal with it and it’s about what happens in the dressing-room, stays in the dressing-room.

“We’ve got a really good group that are disappointed, not just for themselves but the fans and everyone connected with the club.

“We’ve not got what we wanted from the last two games but there’s only one way of fixing it.”

With Partick Thistle at home next Tuesday to follow the Pars clash, Robbie is expecting his side to put the Queens display behind them and pick up the points needed to stay at the top of the Championship table.

“We weren’t anywhere near the levels we want to get to and we gave up two poor goals at the start at Queens,” he added.

“It was two set-plays and, if you do that in any game, especially away from home, then it’s going to be difficult.

“The two previous games are ones we’ve been disappointed with but we’ve got to look at the whole picture.

“We’re a quarter of the way through the season and we’re sitting top of the league, that’s the main objective for this club.

“We move into a couple of home games now where we’re looking to pick up points.”