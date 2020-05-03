Dundee United Supporters’ Federation open to fresh talks with owner Mark Ogren over proposed cash injection

Dundee United fans are open to fresh talks with owner Mark Ogren over their proposed £100,000 cash injection.

Ogren cut ties with the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) last month when he publicly insisted he wouldn’t be dealing with them anymore.

But the group have called on American businessman Ogren to consider a U-turn as they bid to invest in their club.

Mal Brannigan – the United chief who had been in discussions with the organisation – left his post as managing director on Friday.

The DUSF’s John Gibson said: “We would be happy if Mr Ogren wanted to get back round the table.

“We’re still really hurt by this and feel as though we’ve been thrown under the bus.

“We never understood why such a damaging statement was released but we just want the best for the club.

“In our last conversation with Mal Brannigan, we made it clear that we hadn’t shut the door on anything.”

In a statement issued on April 14, Ogren claimed the Tangerines could not agree to the conditions tied to potential DUSF investment and would be creating a new foundation themselves.

He said: “After initially being told the organisation was there to assist our club with monies which have been raised throughout their membership, we as a board were not willing to fulfil the unreasonable demands of DUSF encompassing a requirement for shares and thereafter a secured loan.

“This is particularly troublesome to us considering the size of the overall investment Scott (his son) and I have put into Dundee United FC and quite frankly goes against all the values that we have as owners and as a club.”

The DUSF defended its proposals as “fair and reasonable”.

They said: “Our objective was to protect our members’ interests whilst also enabling us to assist the club.

“We have also had to ensure we discharge our duties as directors of a private company limited by guarantee by showing prudence and due diligence before recommending the release of a six-figure sum of members’ money.”