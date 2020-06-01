Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson supports Premiership kick-off plans but has concerns over Betfred Cup dates

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has backed the Premiership’s big kick-off plan.

The Scottish Government has greenlit a phased return to training for top flight clubs from June 11, with a view to starting the 2020/21 season behind closed doors on the weekend of August 1 and 2.

Training will be undertaken in line with the Government’s social distancing recommendations, backed by a strict Covid-19 testing programme.

Neilson reckons the Tangerines – and their Premiership rivals – will be ready to go.

But he fears the Betfred Cup will not start on time, given the physical demands on top flight players to prepare for the league campaign.

“I think if everything goes to plan then we can get (the season) started in August,” said the United gaffer.

“I have always said that for pre-season we would need a minimum of four weeks although I would like more, closer to six weeks.

“The good thing is with the dates we have got we have got the six weeks.

“A decision has still to be made on the Betfred Cup but I can’t see that being played along the normal timescales because we need to get the players fit.

“You want to get the players as fit as you can while also reducing the risk of injury.

“You could come back within a fortnight but you would have a number of players who would have thigh, calf or hamstring problems.

“That is why you need the time to condition your players to get up to speed.

“If we are able to keep to these dates then that would be great but if there are any issues then we might need to take the players off furlough and get them training individually or in pairs.

Neilson plans initially on working with United’s first-team players only, with a small group of “five or six” younger players training in a separate location.

But the specifics of how distanced, small-numbers training sessions will work have yet to be thrashed out.

Clubs in Germany and England have already successfully set out and staged modified training programmes.

Now Scots sides – including United – are waiting for specific guidance from the Government and the game’s governing bodies before taking further action.

“I am trying to get pre-season sorted but it keeps changing all the time,” revealed Neilson.

“We are now on our fifth pre-season plan.

“We had initially hoped to get back to pre-season on May 5th but that was quickly put to bed. We were then talking about June 10th and then 8th because we thought we would get back earlier.

“We were then told that when we do get back there will be social distancing in place and so the remit on that changed again.

“There was the meeting with the government on Friday and we are waiting for the protocols and then we can put another plan back together again.

“Every manager club is in the same boat. It is the unknown of everything just now.”

United have trained at the University of St Andrews for a number of years at a facility used exclusively by the club.

However, with University facilities still closed, it remains uncertain whether United will be able to return to their training base.

Having to locate an alternative facility is an additional headache for the Tangerines’ coaching staff.

But it’s a task United are ready to undertake to facilitate their return to action – and to the Premiership after four years away.

He said: “At the moment, St Andrews is closed because of the current circumstances.

“We need to wait for them to give us permission and to tell us when we can get back.

“We will probably need to source something more locally.

“The training will now come in train and go away again, they won’t be getting changed together or anything like that.

“I think it will be similar to what the English Premier League teams are doing just now.

“We just have to wait for the protocols to come out and until then we have to be open to everything.”