Dundee United manager Micky Mellon confirms he has taken wage cut and delivers update on players’ situation

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has taken a wage cut along with all the backroom staff at Tannadice.

With Scottish football’s precarious financial position to the fore as clubs await receipt of the emergency coronavirus rescue cash from the Scottish Government, Mellon has made his own personal contribution to the Tangerines’ cause.

It was back in late October that owner Mark Ogren confirmed wage reductions were on the agenda in order to help ease the pandemic pain.

Talks with players rumble on in the background but the United boss has confirmed he has agreed a cut, just a few months after signing his contract in the summer.

Negotiations ‘ongoing’

Mellon, who take his team to Easter Road to play Hibs on Saturday, said: “Negotiations are ongoing (but) the staff have all taken cuts, myself included.

“It is something we wanted to do but the players are still in negotiations with that.

“Again, there are no big dramas.

“It is an individual thing and players have their own positions and the club has been brilliant in knowing that is the case.

“You can’t just drop it on them and it has to be spoken about.

“From a personal point of view, it was what I was willing to do and felt I could,” he added.

“Everybody has their own personal position and people have different lifestyles.

“There are no crowds coming in and quite rightly every club is struggling at the minute.

“Sacrifices have to be made to keep the club moving on and it was something I wanted to do.”