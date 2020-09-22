LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must keep Lawrence Shankland beyond transfer window…and I was surprised by the news of Dundee’s interest in Nadir Ciftci

Dundee United’s win on Saturday showed just how important Lawrence Shankland is to the Tangerines’ hopes this season.

He wasn’t at his best, of course, still a little rusty but the finish for the opening goal was superb from the Scotland striker.

And in the early stages at least, that game against St Mirren could have gone either way.

The Buddies had some chances of their own at 0-0 and the game would’ve been different if they had a goal-scorer in their ranks.

But they didn’t and the chances weren’t taken.

United do, however, and Shankland showed his class to put his side on the front foot and eventually go on and win the game.

I said last week that the next three games were vitally important after three defeats on the bounce.

And it was great to see them get off to the perfect start.

Confidence will have taken a knock after defeats to Celtic, Kilmarnock and Rangers, especially heavy defeats in the last two.

However, losing to the Old Firm is expected and Killie away is no easy task.

Those aren’t the matches Dundee United will be judged upon this campaign – St Mirren, Hamilton and Livingston are, however.

And to kick off that treble with a good home win over the Buddies with star man Shankland getting off the mark is an ideal confidence booster ahead of another couple of big games.

The three points shot United right back up the table and I think the league will continue to be very tight all through the season.

What the Tangerines have over teams like Accies and Livi is a goal-scorer in Shankland.

A lot of the teams in the top flight are very similar, making matches very difficult to call either way.

And keeping a player like Shankland beyond the transfer window could be the difference between a top-six charge and looking over the shoulder with worry at the relegation spots.

I think Saturday was the perfect example of that.

I wouldn’t be surprised if he shines in the next few matches that there will be more interest in him, however.

It won’t be the end of the world if he goes, already this season we’ve seen players step up when needed, it just makes things more difficult.

There will be some money in the bank, which is always handy at a time like this, but they’ll have to adapt.

For me, that’s why Micky Mellon got the job – he’s a man who can do just that.

Just like everyone else, I was taken by surprise with the news Dundee were interested in Nadir Ciftci.

The former United man would be a great signing if they can get him.

I have my doubts, I have to say – I don’t think he’ll be coming back to Scotland for £500 a week.

It would be a statement of intent, though, ahead of the new season.

Whether it is Ciftci or someone else, what it shows is ambition from James McPake in the calibre of player he wants in his team.

We saw that with the Charlie Adam deal last week.

I think that’ll be a superb bit of business by the Dark Blues thanks to some help from their sponsors in getting it over the line.

That will be a huge boost for everyone at Dens and you’d expect McPake to build the team around Adam now.

Saturday’s starting midfield of Adam, Graham Dorrans and Fin Robertson sounds good to me.

The job for the manager now is to find the balance in his side with Adam in it.

I’m looking forward to the season starting.

As with everything right now it was a strange second week to the Premier League over the weekend.

Man U and Man City made their starts to the season later than everyone and United, in particular, looked well short.

Chelsea, too, will be disappointed by their display.

Coming up against the champions Liverpool, it was as tough as you like to kick off but there is a bit of expectation around Stamford Bridge now.

’Pool look very good again.