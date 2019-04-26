Dundee United fans treated to Tangerine dream courtesy of a new book Arabs Away

Dundee United fans are being treated to their own Tangerine Dream courtesy of a new book dedicated to supporters.

It’s called Arabs Away and features a bumper crop of photographs spanning the highs and lows of the team’s travels, most of them previously unpublished.

And there are several photos from a 35mm “spool” of United’s first title win celebrations in 1983 which have never been seen.

The book, produced by DC Thomson writer Steve Finan, 56, is out now and orders have been pouring in for the publication detailing the Arabs’ triumphs and tragedies down the years.

Steve said: “I decided to do it to coincide with the club’s 110th anniversary and also the 25th anniversary of winning the first Scottish Cup.

“It took about four or five months from concept to putting it together.

“There were so many pictures in the DC Thomson archives that there may even be a second edition.

“But the idea was that after seeing so many unpublished photographs of supporters in our archives, I decided to tuck it away and do something with it one day.

“There are so many fans I recognise in it and I have heard from some people whose relatives in the pictures have passed away and they are delighted to see them included and in happy times, enjoying themselves.

“The photo I picked for the front has Billy Hoolichan in the middle, who I used to play football with in the 1980s in the Welfare League. I know everyone is going to recognise him and he is an absolute diamond of a bloke. I just thought it was a wonderful photo for the front.

“I am in one big group photograph, but not looking too happy as it is watching United being beaten 2-0 by St Johnstone, while I have also included one of my Uncle Alex in a bunch of fans going on an away trip and that’s one of my favourites.”

Steve added: “I am a firm believer that football belongs to the supporters and Dundee United belongs to the supporters. And as I said, a lot of these photographs have never been seen before including a spool of film I found of the 1983 celebrations of winning the league.

“Back in the day, only a few would have been used after glancing at the negatives and the rest remained unpublished while the spool was put back in its container and put back on the shelves.

“It was a great find and now the fans can see them and Jim McLean’s big day.

“More of my favourites are the photographs from the 2010 Scottish Cup Final win when people came home to Dundee from Hampden and it was a nice warm summer’s night and the town was just jumping.”

The book retails at £12.99 and there are plans to sell editions at the 25th anniversary dinner later this year, which will mark United’s Scottish Cup final win over Rangers, when they lifted the trophy for the first time.

Photographs of United’s European nights and away trips also feature in the publication.

Steve recalled the night the late Princess Grace appeared at Tannadice when United played Monaco in the Uefa Cup. He said: “I have seen that picture of Princess Grace, but I decided against including it because she’s famous – and not a United fan. I included Lorraine Kelly because she is a fan.”

Fans of the Dark Blues shouldn’t feel jealous though, as Steve revealed a Dundee FC book is in the pipeline.

To buy the book go to dcthomsonshop.co.uk or pick up a copy from the DC Thomson shop in Meadowside.