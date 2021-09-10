Dundee United fans react to Antti Niemi ‘he’s no finished’ video announcing Ilmari Niskanen arrival

Dundee United have announced the arrival of Finland winger Ilmari Niskanen after a three-week wait on international clearance and visa approval.

The Tangerines signed the 23-year-old from Bundesliga 2 club FC Ingolstadt 04 in August but were left in limbo waiting for the green light on his work permit.

Today, the club confirmed Niskanen is a fully-eligible player and their social media team had some fun with the announcement.

Making reference to the infamous TalkSport phone-in gaffe where a mistaken Hearts fan believed Antti Niemi was Scottish and was due a Scotland call-up, the club tweeted a video with audio from the call alongside with Niskanen’s unveiling.

Fan reaction

While most Arabs were just pleased to see their new man was finally available, some also appreciated the humour.

Replying to the video teaser, one fan wrote “Work permit finalised then?” to which Alex Marr responded: “You could say it’s finished.”

Brandon Downham posted: “Now that is good content.”

Jack Gibb wrote: “The best transfer announcement you’ll ever see.”

Claire Adam simply posted: “Finn-ally”.

While others groaned at the reference. Shed Seventy posted: “Cheesy. Glad it’s sorted. C’mon Ilmari!”

Set for debut

The Finnish international will wear the number 7 shirt for the Tangerines and goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s clash at St Mirren.

Speaking to the United website, he is relishing the opportunity to perform in front of the fans.

He said: “I watched the Rangers game on TV and even though it wasn’t full capacity then, I could feel the fans cheering and it was brilliant.

“I can just imagine that when it is a full stadium it’s going to be amazing. I’m can’t wait to celebrate my goals in front of these great supporters.

“It’s going to be brilliant.”