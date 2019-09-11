Dundee United fans open day rearranged after foul weather cancelled event

Dundee United have rearranged their open day which was rained off last month.

The club’s community trust officials are to hold the postponed event on September 22, with most of the activities still on the agenda.

That means there will be stalls galore on Tannadice Street where players will mingle with fans, while a training session will be staged on the pitch.

And a host of bands will play gigs from a stage on the street.

A club spokesman reckoned the event could attract more than 1,500 people if the weather holds out.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

United’s community coaching manager Paul Wilson said: “There are only a few changes to the original plan, one of which is that our women’s team have an away match so will not be in attendance.

“But most of the events are on and it will be well worth the wait.”

The open day had to be postponed on Sunday August 11 due to atrocious weather conditions which prompted safety concerns.

It also washed out the nearby Celebration in the Park which was lined up for Baxter Park on the same day, including the Dundee Motor Show where hundreds of vintage vehicles were expected.

Officials revealed later that there were fears the cars would become stuck in the rain-sodden grass.