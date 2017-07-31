Liverpool star Andy Robertson has endeared himself to fans of his former club for apparently taunting Dundee on Twitter.

Despite signing for one of the biggest clubs in the world in the summer and last appearing in Tangerine three years ago, the left-back seems to have kept a close eye on the fortunes of Dundee United.

Robertson, who completed a dream £8m move to Anfield from Hull earlier this month, took to the social media site an hour after Dundee United won a penalty shoot-out at Dens Park after drawing 1-1 with Dundee in the city derby.

Sandwiched between two Tangerine-coloured diamonds, he wrote: “See nothing has changed”.

🔶See nothing has changed 🔶👀 — andrew robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 30, 2017

While some of his 62,000 followers were confused by the tweet, plenty of Arabs thought it was a dig at Dundee and praised the Scottish international.

MC Rammer tweeted: “Once an Arab always an Arab son.”

Once an Arab always an Arab son 😉 #FTD pic.twitter.com/Td24t7VRur — MC Rammer (@TheDalaiRammer) July 30, 2017

And this is why we ❤️ya! pic.twitter.com/KWeTUJ3k0U — Roni Fyfe (@ronifyfe) July 30, 2017

Some Dundee fans hit back with taunts of their own.

Mikey P tweeted: “Nothing’s changed ??? They’re a division below us.”

Nothing's changed ??? They're a division below us 😂😂 — Mikey P (@michaelprevost1) July 30, 2017

And Robertson was not the only ex Tangerine to mock the Dens Park club.

Harry Souttar, who left for Stoke City last summer, posted an almost identical message to Robertson.

He tweeted: “See nothing has changed.”

See nothing has changed 🤐🍊🎣 — Harry Souttar (@harryjsouttar) July 30, 2017

United came away with the bonus point after Sunday’s draw at Dens having won the penalty shootout thanks to Harry Lewis’s decisive save from Roarie Deacon.

Paul McMullan grabbed his third goal in four games for United as he turned in from close range right on half-time before the Dark Blues battled back with Mark O’Hara turning in Scott Allan’s cross on the hour.

However, the sides will have to do it all over again in round two of the Betfred Cup on Wednesday, August 9 after they were paired together again.