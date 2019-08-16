Dundee United fans handed the Shed for city derby

Dundee United’s decision to give their fans three sides of Tannadice for the city derby is based on the belief the seats will be needed to meet demand from Arabs.

In the past, these clashes have seen the Dark Blues support given the Shed End as well as the Fair Play and Jerry Kerr stands.

But the attendances at last season’s play-off ties against Inverness and St Mirren suggests the Shed will be needed for home fans on August 30.

“I don’t think it is a challenge to our fans, it’s a belief that they will come and fill it,” said Tangerines managing director Mal Brannigan.

“We’ve had long conversations to say this is the approach we should take and we’ve obviously spoken to supporters groups to say this is what we’re planning on doing.”

Manager Robbie Neilson was part of those talks and Brannigan revealed he is more than happy at the prospect of his club’s fans being behind both goals.

“We’ve talked about it with the manager and asked ‘is this good for the first team?’,” he added.

“He’s said whatever you can do to make it better for the team, then definitely.

“From our perspective, we are trying to grow the season-ticket fanbase and at least twice since we’ve been here we’ve taken the Shed because it was needed.”

© SNS

He is also satisfied that, with over 3,000 tickets going up the road to Dens, the usual Dundee derby atmosphere will be maintained.

“Traditionally some clubs will give you a corner or part of behind a goal. Dundee have all the Jerry Kerr and all the Fair Play, so that’s over 3,200 tickets.

“I know Dundee will fill them but you come back to the balance between finance and creating the right environment for our first team.”

Meanwhile, United are working on new deals for a number of their promising kids.

The likes of Louis Appere, Scott Banks and Logan Chalmers have been involved in the early games of the season.

That’s attracted interest from a number of bigger clubs down south and 17-year-old Banks was wanted by Crystal Palace at the end of the English transfer window last week.

United, though, want to hang on to their young talent and to tie them up on new contracts.

Striker Matty Smith has joined Cove on loan until January.