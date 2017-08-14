Dundee United fans have expressed their disappointment at being unable to contact Scott Bain on Twitter after both city clubs had a contrasting weekend of results.

Bain was in the Dundee goal that shipped three goals in a 3-0 defeat at Hamilton that left the Dens outfit at the bottom of the Premiership table.

Going in the other direction are Dundee United, who top the Championship after two games following a 2-1 victory over Queen of the South.

The emotions after Saturday’s games are very different to how supporters of both club’s felt following Wednesday night’s Betfred Cup derby at Dens Park.

The 25-year-old said: “I always get stick but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“If they can give it out and can take it back then that’s fine by me.

“I’ve played them six times now and all they’ve done is won an extra point in a penalty shootout — I’ve never been beaten by them in a proper competitive game.

“I think I just silenced them a wee bit more there — they can enjoy the season down in the Championship!”

United fans, keen to respond to these comments after Saturday’s games, were unable because Bain’s account is locked.

One user tweeted: “I’ve got no interest in following him. Just wanted to noise up the master of bantz and was gutted he wasnae available!”

Another said: “Enjoys what banter? One sided banter funny banter, protected banter, nae banter?”

Some Arabs felt Bain should have interacted in a similar way to former Dundee keeper Jamie Langfield.

One tweeted: “Key thing here is he can’t take it and just blocks. Could take a lesson from Jamie Langfield. Top tweeter top banter.”

However, one user claimed that the Twitter account had been private for some time.

They tweeted: “Its been private for a while pal. I should know I tried to give him abuse.”