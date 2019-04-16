Dundee United fans’ group chief backs call for clubs to be punished for hooliganism

A Dundee United fans’ chief has backed Evening Telegraph readers and called for clubs to be punished for hooligan behaviour.

An online Tele poll produced a massive 73% yes vote in favour of introducing strict liability where clubs are hammered financially for hooliganism by their fans.

ArabTrust secretary Mike Barile said: “From a personal point of view, my answer would be to go for strict liability.

“From an ArabTrust point of view, we have not come to a decision on that.

“But it is certainly a topic we will be discussing with the supporters’ liaison group in the near future.”

He added: “As an individual and a football fan I would say strict liability is the only way to deal with the situation of fans misbehaving because once that comes in ordinary fans will prevent others from doing it.

“That’s the nature of it. Whether it is pyrotechnics or coin throwing, there are always about a dozen people around the person responsible who will see them doing it and respond. Even if they are friends they will still say something and hopefully name and shame them.

“A lot of other countries have strict liability for fans’ behaviour and I know Uefa are right into it.

“What Hearts are doing in closing down part of a stand will penalise the innocent.

“When you do that then it is the ordinary supporters who suffer and I would say the clubs should be fined.

“Ultimately they are responsible, rather than picking on those fans who are completely innocent.”

Meanwhile, Paul Goodwin, co-founder of the Scottish Football Supporters’ Association, said the group plans to ask football fans at every club for their views in a nationwide survey.

He said: “We are going to fund a paper and research on this and then issue a survey to the fans.

“We feel a lot don’t understand strict liability and what it entails. It’s used in most of Europe.”