Dundee United fans bid to raise funds for statue of legend Jim McLean

The Dundee United Community Trust and Jim McLean Tribute Group have joined forces in a bid to raise funds to build a statue of the legendary manager.

The groups handed out flyers at Saturday’s match with Falkirk as they look to pull together the necessary money for the design and production of a statue at Tannadice.

A range of fundraising activities is set to be held in a bid to raise the cash required to pay a fitting tribute to the former boss.

A Just Giving page has been set up for fans to donate, with the groups also planning to reach out to benefactors within the club and beyond.

David Dorward, chairman of Dundee United Community Trust, said: “Dundee United Community Trust is delighted to support this project.”

George Haggarty, chairman of the Jim McLean Tribute Group, added: “This is a great project.”