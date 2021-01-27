Dundee United fans agree to club’s cash request

Dundee United fans have agreed to hand over up to £100,000 to ease the club’s financial burden amid continuing Covid-19 restrictions.

Members of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) were balloted online over an approach by the Tangerines for a second cash injection, following a £100,000 investment in June 2020.

Fans were also asked to agree to a 12-month extension to the agreement – secured against the June payment – to begin work on a new youth academy project at Gussie Park by the summer.

Foundation members overwhelmingly voted in favour of the proposal, with 98% of a 92% turnout agreeing to the club’s requests.

As a result, an immediate payment of £60,000 will be made from DUSF funds, with the target of an additional £40,000 to be handed over from Foundation subscription payments between now and April 30.

The DUSF said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Foundation members have given such a resounding vote in favour of the proposal with such a fantastic turnout. This demonstrates the unity amongst Foundation members and our desire to assist the club financially in these difficult times where income has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Foundation membership has agreed previously that our funds should primarily be used to invest in bricks and mortar projects that would become an integral part of the club’s future. However, we appreciate the unprecedented financial climate the club is now operating in and we are glad to be able to offer financial assistance to help the club through this uniquely difficult period. We will now be starting a campaign to raise an additional £40,000 by reaching out to Dundee United fans all over the world asking them to join the Foundation if they can, to help us to help the club.”

Dundee United added: “Our sincere thanks go out to the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation members for voting in favour of releasing your funds to the club. This resounding agreement favouring the proposal shows an understanding and united front towards the difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic. The immediate contribution of £60,000, with potentially another £40,000 to follow will enhance our ability to get through this current situation and help us come back stronger.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Foundation on future projects and continuing to aid the recent growth of membership. United together, we can help to ensure we continue on the path towards the long-term success of Dundee United Football Club.”