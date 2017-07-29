Dundee United fancy their chances against Dundee despite being ‘underdogs’

Even in his relatively short career, Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser is used to going into derbies as a favourite.

In the Betfred Cup at Dens Park on Sunday he’ll run out an underdog, but the irony of that is he’s probably never been so confident of winning.

That’s because the 22-year-old has a great feeling about the squad Tangerines boss Ray McKinnon has put together for this season.

“In all the time I’ve been going to watch football, then playing, United have always been favourites,” he said.

“Even in the last one when what happened, happened (United were relegated), we knew our fans saw us as favourites because it was a derby. They expected us to go to Dens and win.

“We hadn’t been going well so it was a strange situation to be in, but I know a couple of boys at Dundee and they felt we were still favourites because of our past record in these games.

“This time we are underdogs. I understand why because Dundee are the Premiership team and at home, but I feel more confident than I ever have that we can go and win.

“We know we have a good squad. People away from here won’t have seen that and feel Dundee should win.

“That’s fine by us because we believe we can win the game, we definitely do.”

His derby experience from that relegation campaign tells him if he is to taste victory this time, United will have to show an ability to hang on to a lead once they take it — in three of the four derbies, the Tangerines took the lead, but took just one point from those clashes.

“Unfortunately the season before last the results didn’t go the way we wanted.

“I think back to the first one when we were 2-0 up then conceded and especially the last-minute equaliser was hard to take.

“To be up in three of the derbies and not win any of them was a big disappointment and that is something we’re looking to change.

“But we feel we’re better equipped this season than we were then and I feel our squad is better all round. That’s no disrespect to the players we had.

“We are a more balanced team now and if you speak to anyone around the place, the coaches like Dave Bowman, and they’ll say we are more confident going into games.

“That balance I mentioned definitely helps. When you are on the ball and the people around you are in their natural positions, they make runs quicker and they’re easier to find.

“I know that myself from playing out wide in the past.

“It takes you that split second longer to react to situation because it’s not the position you feel most at home in.”

As a local boy with mates wanting him to win and others desperate to see him lose, that previous derby experience has taught him to keep his head down in the days running up to these big games.

“I have pals on both side of it and hopefully I can get a bit of revenge on some of them this time out.

“This week I’ve just locked myself away and only spoke to my family and my closest friends.

“I won’t let anybody get to me, I’m just focusing on the game.

“My mates who support United are always asking me how I am, making sure I’m right up for it and Dundee fans I know are asking if we have injuries and things.

“I don’t like to ignore people, but I do and I think they realise it’s my job and I can’t be speaking about things that should stay in-house or let myself get distracted by the banter.

“Hopefully by Sunday night we’ll have the bragging rights again and there will be a few of my mates I’ll be more than happy to speak to.”