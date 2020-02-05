Dundee United fanatic’s funeral raises more than £900 for children’s charity

Hundreds of pounds donated by mourners at a Dundee United fanatic’s funeral will go towards helping sick children.

Steven Ferrier died at Strathcarron Hospice in Denny, Stirlingshire, last month after a long battle with cancer.

Steven wanted the money raised at his funeral to go towards a charity inspired by a Dundee tot who required life-saving surgery at just a day old because of a rare genetic condition.

Douglas toddler Paul Heffell was born in October 2018 with a rare condition that resulted in an enlarged heart that required immediate surgery.

© Supplied

He was delivered seven weeks early and only hours after birth the doctors found he also had tracheo-oesophageal fistula (TOF) and oesophageal atresia (OA), rare congenital conditions of the oesophagus, commonly known as the foodpipe, as well as his trachea.

It is a condition that affects only one in every 3,500 babies.

A collection taken at Steven’s funeral raised more than £900 for Tofs, a charity which helps kids born with an under-developed oesophagus.

Paul’s gran Lynn Mcnicol said: “We are so grateful to everyone who donated so generously for the charity.

“It is such a truly worthwhile charity for babies born unable to swallow.

“The charity is non-government funded and this help will be invaluable.”

Lynn said Paul still faces a lot of challenges in the future but he is doing well at the moment and should enjoy a normal life as he grows older.

She said he is now well enough to start nursery one day a week and went for the first time on Friday.

Steven’s widow Rachael said: “The collection for Tofs at the service raised £927.

“I want to thank everyone so much for their generosity.

“That’s a lot of cash for a wee charity which will benefit

many bairns born with the condition.”

Steven was given his devastating terminal cancer diagnosis in September 2017 and started to organise his own funeral, which was held on January 25.

Later that day a minute’s applause took place in his honour before his beloved team’s match against Greenock Morton at Tannadice.