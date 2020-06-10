Dundee United appoint senior club representative to liaise with Terrors fan groups

Dundee United have appointed a senior club representative to liaise with fan groups.

Tangerines director David Dorward will chair the new Dundee United Supporters Group (DUSG), which hopes to involve several organisations representing the views of United diehards including the ArabTRUST and the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF).

Improving DUSF liaison was part of a proposal issued to members ahead of the recent vote approving a £100,000 investment in the Scottish Premiership new boys.

A United statement read: “Dundee United are set to introduce a new structure for communicating and liaising with their supporter organisations.

“The new Dundee United Supporters Group (DUSG) will consist of established supporters groups and organisations and invites will be issued to the following organisations; ArabTRUST, Dundee United Supporters Foundation, Dundee United Businessman Club, Fans United, Federation of Dundee United Supporters Clubs, United Ladies of Tannadice 83 and the five independent members from the previous Supporters Liaison Group.

“The DUSG, which will be chaired by director David Dorward, will be the sole mechanism by which the club will liaise with the supporter organisations going forward.

“DUSG will meet every six weeks with a view to enhancing the engagement process and allowing the club to better understand issues that affect our fans.

“The club will have a senior representative or head of department in attendance to present on subject matters.

“All the minutes from each meeting will be publicly available via the club’s communication channels.

“The DUSG will hold at least one meeting during the season at which the chairman, sporting director and head coach will be in attendance.

“The DUSG will ensure that issues that matter most to our supporters are discussed openly and transparently, and allow our fans to work with the club more effectively.”