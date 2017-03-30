A Dundee United fan has created a Lego model of Tannadice.

Andrew Fox, who lives in Ayrshire, spent days designing and building the miniature stadium and his impressive creation has led to requests from fans of other football clubs to design and build more Lego arenas.

Andrew said: “I built a Lego portrait of my dad, which got me into building things.

“After that I wondered what else I could do. I had seen some different stadiums, but I couldn’t find a Tannadice, so I thought I would have a go.”

Andrew’s work is now sitting proudly on a sideboard in his home and keeping the model away from his three-year-old son remains one of his highest priorities at present.

The talented Arab said: “It ended up a bit bigger than I thought.

“However, my wife has kindly cleared some space on the sideboard.

“There is always a danger my son will grab it.

“A couple of people have asked if I will do more, but given the level of patience I had to show for this, I don’t know if I would have the same level of interest for another stadium.

“It’s quite relaxing thinking about what you can build.”