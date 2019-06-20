Dundee United face stiff competition to secure Safranko’s signature

Striker Pavol Safranko is set to leave Aalborg this summer but that is unlikely to be good news for Dundee United.

The Slovakian international scored 15 goals during his loan spell at Tannadice last season and the Tangerines have already contacted his Danish parent club to express their interest in making his move permanent.

With clubs in England and Germany also showing an interest, however, it’s looking increasingly unlikely Safranko will be heading back to Scotland.

Another hitch remains Aalborg’s asking price.

Although it’s dropped in the last couple of weeks, it’s understood they are still seeking around £800,000 – as he enters the final year of his contract in Denmark that could fall further.

“We have had conversations with Aalborg about Pavol but nothing has really moved on there,” said boss Robbie Neilson.

“He is back in the international team so that has changed the picture a bit.

“That’s the down side of getting players on loan, you get the short-term benefit from having the player but longer term if they do well then it’s often difficult to keep them.”

Appreciating the difficulties in getting a deal done, Robbie has been working on other targets to bolster his attack.

“We will see if anything moves there but we have been looking elsewhere, too.

“We did a lot of the work on the squad in January and have Liam Smith and Adrian Sporle already coming in.

“So getting a striker is the main priority now but that is the same at so many clubs.

“It’s the most difficult position in your team to fill and most managers are looking for someone to score you goals.”