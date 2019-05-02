Dundee United eyeing move for Rangers defender

Dundee United are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Rangers left-back Lee Wallace.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is expected to leave Ibrox after only featuring three times for the Gers this season.

And his former Hearts team-mate Robbie Neilson is thought to be keen on making him a Tangerine by snapping him up on a free transfer.

However, that is likely to depend on which division United will be in next season as they prepare for the play-offs.

The Jambos have been reportedly keen to bring Wallace back to Tynecastle over the past few years and could jump at the chance to grab him on a free transfer, eight years after he left the club for Glasgow.

A number of English Championship clubs have also been credited with interest.

Right now, however, United boss Robbie is determined his side make second place count once they get into the play-off mix, following Saturday’s dead rubber at Greenock Morton.

He said: “Being runners-up definitely gives you the best chance of going up through the play-offs.

“That will make a massive difference, I feel.

“You have to make that second place count, though.

“We will come up against either Ayr or Inverness and both teams are decent. They have both beaten us and we have beaten them this season.

“In the first game you have to try to take advantage of the other team’s fatigue.”

And Robbie doesn’t feel the set-up of the play-offs favours the 11th-placed Premiership side dropping in – in fact he reckons it’s the team finishing in second in the Championship who are in the box seat.

“I used to think that (the play-offs favoured the Premiership side) but having looked at it I now think it favours the team that finishes second if they go on to win the semi-final,” he added.

“The team from the top flight will have a lot of pressure on their last game of the regular season (a week on Saturday).

“We will get a wee bit of time at the end of the season to prepare and it’s not straight into the play-offs for us.

“Our boys will get a couple of days off and then we will have a full week’s build-up to the first game (against ICT or Ayr).”