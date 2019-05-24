Dundee United earn almost double amount of city rivals Dundee from SPFL payout

Despite playing in a division below, Dundee United earned almost twice what neighbours Dundee recieved from the £9 million payout this week from the SPFL.

The governing body yesterday shared out part of an estimated £25m that goes to Scotland’s 42 senior clubs over the year.

The amounts vary due to league placement.

Despite that, United’s second-place finish in the Championship earned them £313,959.60 compared to the Dark Blues getting £177,999.60 for finishing 12th in the Premiership.

Premiership champions Celtic were given £2,058,999.60 while Rangers got £1,115,000.40.

Kilmarnock and Aberdeen were only separated by goal difference but the Ayrshire side won £220,000 more through this payout with Killie getting £794,000.40 and the Dons £573,999.60.

St Johnstone were awarded £453,000 for their seventh-placed finish while Arbroath got £62,408.40 for winning League One. Forfar’s got £44,607.60 for being runners-up.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “These payments, which mainly arise from our broadcasting and sponsorship deals, underline the commercial strength and attractiveness of the SPFL.

“We’ve had one of our most competitive seasons ever, with strong performances throughout the divisions.

“The fact that our flagship league, the Ladbrokes Premiership, had such an exciting finish, with so much at stake for almost every team right up to the last day, was a great advert for Scottish football.”