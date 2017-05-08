Dundee United pair Cammy Bell and Tony Andreu have been named in the PFA Scotland Championship Team of the Year.

They join Hibs quartet Darren McGregor, Lewis Stevenson, John McGinn and Jason Cummings in the second-tier line-up.

Also included are Morton pair Thomas O’Ware and Ross Forbes, while Ayr full-back Nicky Devlin, St Mirren midfielder Stephen Mallan and Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie were also voted in.

Second-placed Falkirk are not represented at all.

Meanwhile, Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay is the only player outside of the top two teams to make it into the Premiership Team of the Year.

The 21-year-old joins six Celtic players and four from Aberdeen in the side, which is voted on by Premiership players.

The Dons are represented by goalkeeper Joe Lewis, right-back Shay Logan and midfielders Kenny McLean and Jonny Hayes.

Mikael Lustig, Kieran Tierney, Stuart Armstrong, Scott Brown, Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair make up the Celtic contingent.